

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L) reported pretax profit of 3.0 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2017 compared to a loss of 3.8 million pounds, prior year. Profit for the year attributable to equity owners of the company was 1.3 million pounds or 4.8 pence per share compared to a loss of 2.8 million pounds or 8.4 pence per share, prior year. Underlying profit before tax decreased to 9.4 million pounds from 12.6 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 17.6 pence compared to 26.7 pence.



Fiscal year 2017 revenue was 181.0 million pounds compared to 182.2 million pounds, prior year. On a constant currency basis, revenue was 4% lower than 2016. The Group said the resilience in revenue was counteracted by additional costs of production due to the delays, resulting in a 130 basis points reduction in gross margin.



The Board continues to expect a second-half weighting to the Group's trading performance for the year ending 31 December 2018. As a result of the US tax legislation changes which have been effective from 1 January 2018, the Group anticipates the effective tax rate for 2018, will be in the low twenties before discrete tax items.



The Board said it is not proposing any final dividend payment for 2017. The Group said it has a clear capital allocation discipline and is committed to returning excess funds to shareholders via future dividend or share repurchase.



