Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria and Neutrisci Enter Global Licensing Agreement

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) (CSE: LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria") a drug delivery platform innovator, announces it has entered an agreement with NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci") (TSX-V: NU.V) (OTCQB: NRXCF) such that NeutriSci now owns 100% of Ambarii Trade Corporation ("Ambarii"), and Lexaria has granted to NeutriSci an Intellectual Property License and Supply Agreement (the "License Agreement") for the manufacturing and sale of CBD based products.

Under the License Agreement, NeutriSci will continue the development and sales of its proprietary sublingual mouth-melt consumer products that incorporate Lexaria's technology for enhancing palatability and bioavailability of beneficial non-psychoactive cannabinoids in NeutriSci's existing and pipeline product formats. Lexaria will earn ongoing royalty revenues from the sales generated by these products.

"The relationship between our companies has evolved in a positive fashion and allows us each to focus on our core competencies which should benefit all stakeholders," commented Chris Bunka, Lexaria CEO. "Neutrisci has developed a unique form factor that can now be empowered with Lexaria's complementary technology which also allows consumers everywhere to benefit."

"We are very pleased to announce this long-term licensing and development agreement with Lexaria," commented Glen Rehman, NeutriSci President. "This agreement will allow NeutriSci to focus on the global distribution of our proprietary CBD product line while letting Lexaria focus on licensing and development. This change to our business relationship is a win-win for both parties."

Separately, the Company also announces the exercise of warrants and options previously granted. The Company has received for exercise a total of 46,266 warrants with an exercise price of US$0.60. The Company has also received for exercise 50,000 stock options with an exercise price of US$0.2273. The warrant and option exercises are by third parties who are neither officers nor directors of the Company.

Following this issuance, there will be 71,097,305 Common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. The Company received proceeds of $39,124.60 from the exercise of these warrants and options. No commissions or placement fees have been paid related to the funds received from these warrants exercised. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The securities referred to herein will not be or have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the USA and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECHTM delivery technology. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

