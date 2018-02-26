sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.02.2018 | 09:35
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Doc re Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire
London, February 26

Pacific Assets Trust plc ("the Company')

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

26 February 2018

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS');

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 31 January 2018, which was announced on 1 February 2018, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 January 2018.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the year ended 31 January 2018, expected to be on or after 29 March 2018.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - 020 3 008 4913


© 2018 PR Newswire