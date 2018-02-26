Mercor Index Changes Name to TigerWit Limited and Appoints New CEO

LONDON, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The TigerWit Group is pleased to announce that following the acquisition of Mercor Index it has changed the business's name to TigerWit Limited and appointed Tim Hughes as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with Simon Denham becoming Chief Risk Officer (CRO).

Tim Hughes was formerly at IG Group where he spent thirteen years, progressing to the role of Managing Director, UK before leaving to set up compliance advisory firm, ionStar. At IG, Tim built out and ran the whole retail sales function, and was also responsible for institutional sales, marketing, PR and events in the UK and Ireland, managing a team of 70 people, and contributing to the growth of IG to a £2 billion market capitalisation business, from less than £100 million.

"I have been working very closely with the team at TigerWit for over a year and I am delighted to be taking on the position of CEO at the group's UK entity. Having worked at a market leading company such as IG, being at the forefront of the technical innovations that saw investing evolve in the early 2000s, I was an integral part of how online trading changed the way we invest. TigerWit is full of technical innovators and we have some very exciting plans for the future that we believe will further transform our industry to the benefit of traders and investors. I very much look forward to building the business with them," said Tim Hughes, CEO of TigerWit Limited.

As CRO Simon Denham will be responsible for all market risk across the TigerWit Group and overseeing the development of the firm's global risk monitoring system. Simon has twenty years of industry experience, co-founding Capital Spreads, part of LCG, where he was also CEO. He has designed, built and implemented many multi-asset trading platforms and has been a driving force in innovating TimeToTrade, the platform currently offered by Mercor Index, now TigerWit Limited.

TigerWit's cutting-edge mobile and online trading technology allows clients to trade global FX markets, indices, commodities and metals, whilst ensuring exceptional client protection and providing clients access to global interbank liquidity. TigerWit has offices in London, Beijing and Nassau.

TigerWit Holding Limited is the parent company of the TigerWit Group. The Group includes TigerWit Financial Services Ltd which is authorised and regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, licence number SIA-F185.

