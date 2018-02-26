Mariehamn, 2018-02-26 09:40 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions February 26, 2018, 10.40 a.m.



Managers' Transactions (Lampi)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Lampi, Nils Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20180225222605_2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Ålandsbanken Abp LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-23 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009001127 Volume: 200 Unit price: 14.20000 Euro Volume: 600 Unit price: 14.25000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 800 Volume weighted average price: 14.23750 Euro



For further information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505