NoviFlow's CyberMapperTM Running on Fully Programmable Barefoot Tofino Forwarding Plane and Integrated with Barefoot Deep Insight Offers Sophisticated Analytics, Enhancing Network Performance, Security and Flexibility

NoviFlow Inc., a leading vendor of high-performance programmable switching and routing solutions, and Barefoot Networks, maker of Tofino, the networking industry's fastest domain-specific processor, announced today that they have joined forces to demonstrate live at MWC2018 booth 7M11 how the world's first network monitoring system to provide full visibility into every packet in a network can be combined with a fully programmable cybersecurity framework for unprecedented levels of awareness, control, threat detection, and mitigation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005009/en/

Barefoot Deep Insight software, running on commodity servers, interprets, analyzes and pinpoints myriad conditions that can impair the network, and does so in real time and at line-rate. An intelligent and programmable triggering mechanism allows only the interesting network events to be detected and reported in real time. NoviFlow's CyberMapper Threat Intelligence Gateway provides a channel for Deep Insight to tap directly into the network forwarding plane automatically filtering out irrelevant data and instantly changing network behavior when problems or threats are discovered. Machine learning can also be employed to achieve stateful baselining of the network performance and automatic detection of anomalies at any time scale and with nanosecond resolution.

The demonstration is delivered using Barefoot Networks' 6.5Tb/s Tofino Ethernet switch ASIC, the world's fastest P4-programmable switch silicon running NoviFlow's NoviWare NOS. Barefoot's technology, together with P4 programming language and the rich ecosystem around it, has enabled network equipment and software vendors to deliver agile and intelligent solutions to their customers.

NoviFlow's industry-leading NoviWare NOS takes advantage of this paradigm shift, implementing a fully programmable and extensible match-action pipeline that exposes the advanced capabilities of Barefoot's Tofino switch chip to controllers and applications running open standards including OpenFlow, gRPC, P4 Runtime. The combination enables functions such as:

Detailed per-packet visibility at nanosecond precision using In-band Network Telemetry (INT),

Layer 4 Load Balancing at line rate,

Cybersecurity mitigation for applications such as DDoS protection.

"Barefoot Deep Insight, together with our P4-programmable Tofino Ethernet switch ASIC, for the first time, enables network operators to see what every packet in the network is doing," said Craig Barratt, CEO of Barefoot Networks. "This deep and granular visibility provides a powerful foundation for NoviFlow's CyberMapper product, enabling robust threat defense solutions for the Cybersecurity market."

Dominique Jodoin, President and CEO of NoviFlow explained, "CyberMapper and Deep Insight together show how linking deep analytics on every packet with a truly programmable Threat Intelligence Gateway can deliver incredibly powerful cybersecurity directly embedded in the network fabric! CyberMapper links cybersecurity applications directly into programmable forwarding planes via RESTful APIs, making it easier, faster, and less costly for developers to increase throughput by as much as 10X without having to build their own SDN control layer. NoviFlow is honored that Barefoot Networks is partnering with us to deliver this powerful and innovative solution for network operators, cloud providers, hyperscale datacenters, and enterprises."

The CyberMapper/Deep Insight solution, as well as NoviFlow's NoviWare running on Barefoot's Tofino will be demonstrating live in NoviFlow's booth (#7M11) at Mobile World Congress February 26th to March 1st, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. All interested parties are invited to see the world's highest-performance SDN switching solution in action.

ABOUT NOVIFLOW

NoviFlow Inc. provides open standard-based high-performance SDN networking solutions to network operators, data center operators and enterprises seeking greater performance, flexibility, cost-efficiency, and security over their networks. NoviFlow has offices in Montreal, Sunnyvale, and Seattle, and representatives in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. For more information, visit http://noviflow.com/. Follow NoviFlow on Twitter @NoviFlowInc.

ABOUT BAREFOOT NETWORKS

Barefoot Networkslaunched in 2016 after two years of developing technology for building not only the fastest switches, but also ones that allow the forwarding plane to be defined in software. By enabling organizations to define the network forwarding plane in software, Barefoot empowers network owners and their infrastructure partners to design, optimize, and innovate to meet their specific requirements and gain competitive advantage. In combining the P4 programming language with fast programmable switches, Barefoot has also created an ecosystem for compilers, tools, and P4 programs to make P4 accessible to anybody. Backed by Google Inc., Goldman Sachs Principal Strategic Investments, Alibaba, Tencent, and by premier venture capital firms Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Andreessen Horowitz, Barefoot Networks is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit http://www.barefootnetworks.com. Follow us on Twitter: @barefootnetwork. Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/barefootnetworks.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005009/en/

Contacts:

For NoviFlow Inc.

Liza Colburn, +1 781-562-0111

liza@crescendocc.com

or

Barefoot Networks

Caitlin Haskins, +1 415-800-5369

barefoot@10fold.com