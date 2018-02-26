LDRA hires Andrew Banks whose tenure boasts standards accolades of:

MISRA C Committee Chair

Committee Member for Second Edition of ISO 26262

Chair of BSI IST/15/-/26 for Software Testing

MISRA representative to BSI IST/15 for Software and Systems Engineering

Contributor to ISO, BSI, BCS and IET standardization and guidance work in the area of Bodies of Knowledge and Professionalization

Chartered Fellow of the British Computer Society (the Chartered Institute for IT)

From its inception in 1975, LDRA has advocated across all industries for the international development, adoption and enforcement of rigorous software standards that ensure the safety and security of software-based electronics systems. As champions of industry standards, LDRA has become the leader in standards compliance, automated software verification, software code analysis, and test tools, across all industries-automotive, avionics, rail, industrial safety, nuclear power, medical, and defense.

The hire of Andrew Banks, a 25-year veteran of safety standards development, affirms LDRA's absolute commitment to continuing to drive industrial safety leadership-a discipline now increasingly challenged by widespread connectivity. After leading multiple coding standards initiatives in the avionics and defense space, Banks spent the last six years focused on ISO 26262 compliance for hybrid and electronic driveline technologies. This automotive expertise strongly complements the increased adoption of the LDRA tool suite by the automotive industry and enhancements made in the LDRA tool suite for Automotive to streamline automotive safety- and security-compliance. At LDRA, Banks will promote LDRA's advancements in ISO 26262 and MISRA compliance as well as support automotive customers in adopting safety- and security-compliance in their product design and development.

"LDRA is painfully aware that, even before advanced driver assistance systems, automotive software's hundreds of thousands of lines of code occupied more than 1-GB of on-car memory," noted Ian Hennell, Operations Director LDRA. "This code comes from a myriad of suppliers, and if we are to protect the safety and security of consumers and minimize the liability of OEMs and suppliers, the entire automotive industry needs to step up its game and mitigate risk through rigorous adoption and enforcement of automotive compliance. Andrew's extensive standards' experience and automotive process expertise assures customers that LDRA will continue to be first in integrating and championing industry standards compliance."

Connectivity, whether in automotive, medical, avionics, industrial controls, or rail transportation, has substantially increased the risk of malicious take-overs by hackers. Industrial safety and security standards provide an engineering process framework that integrates development processes for the comprehensive and systematic design of safety and cybersecurity into systems.

In the automotive space, the LDRA tool suite offers compliance to:

ISO 26262, which addresses functional safety in the development of automotive systems

SAE J3061, which provides a systematic framework for integrating cybersecurity into the design and development processes

AUTOSAR C++14 Coding Standard, which offers an open, standardized software architecture for reliably controlling the growing complexity of electrical and electronic systems in motor vehicles

MISRA, CERT, and CWE coding guidelines, which enforce more secure, reliable, and maintainable code

The LDRA tool suite automates code reviews for compliance and the testing process as a whole, enabling developers to quickly identify and repair potential coding flaws and vulnerabilities that saves time and money in the production of high-assurance software applications. The LDRA tool suite has been certified by TÜV SÜD and SGS-TÜV Saar in safety-critical environments under ISO 26262.

About LDRA

For more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA is headquartered in the United Kingdom with subsidiaries in the United States and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

Please send reader inquiries to:

Mark James

Email: mark.james@ldra.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005332/en/

Contacts:

Hughes Communications, Inc.

Angie Hatfield, +1 425-941-2895

Media Relations

angie@hughescom.net

or

LDRA

Mark James,+44 (0) 151 649 9300

Marketing Manager

mark.james@ldra.com