Embedded World 2018: WiseChip presents new OLED display solutions

MIAOLI COUNTY,Taiwan, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WiseChip is a global leader in providing PMOLED display solutions with over ten years of manufacturing experience and dedication to the development, design, manufacture, and sales of OLED technology. From February 27th to March 1st, 2018, the company will be presenting a series of OLED Display products in Nuremberg at the Embedded World in hall 1, booth 1-270.

Visitors to the trade fair can see theMP flexible display panels such as 1.4" 128 x 16 pixels, 1.8" 160 x 32 pixels, and 1.7" 256 x 64 pixelswith minimum bending radius of 10mm. The flexible OLED has several advantages especially in portable devices, they are thinner, lighter and more durable compared to LCDs. In contrast with LCDs -4°C reaction speed is sluggish, the OLEDs offer a much higher temperature range from-40°Cto+70°C.

The flexible series products have been awarded the 2018 Taiwan Excellence Award. The Taiwan Excellence Awards are granted by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Nominees are put through a rigorous evaluation based on five criteria- R&D, design, quality, marketing, and being made in Taiwan.

WiseChip will also be showing a transparent PMOLED application for HUD, which has a 65%higher transparency rate and a brightness measured at 1,500nits. The transparent OLED HUD has a wide viewing angle, high contrast, fast response time, low power consumptionand a wide temperature range. It provides a clear and bright image to drivers in any weather condition.

With the growth of automation and development, displaysare everywhere andmore interactive. The PMOLED structure is simple butwith marvelous characteristics such as light weight, thin body, high brightness, and a wide viewing angle. It is available invarying sizes and fully customizable. The great features of PMOLED make it the top embedded solution suitable for industrial, medical, automotive, and smart appliances. More details can be found at http://www.wisechip.com.tw.

