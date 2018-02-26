OriginGPS Releases OriginIoT' LTE-M System With Gemalto's CinterionModule to Expedite Development of IoT Products With Low Power Consumption

Developers can now develop IoT products from the cloud without writing embedded code. GNSS/cellular matching enhances performance, while improved power savings of the Cinterionmodule extend device battery life for some use cases for 10+ years.

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OriginGPS, the global market leader in small-format GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems, has chosen Gemalto's CinterionLTE-M wireless module to build its latest miniature OriginIoT' system. Gemalto, the global leader in digital security, designed the module for low power applications requiring high security.

OriginIoT' systems are generic cellular IoT systems that simplify IoT product development and slash development resources. The systems include communication hardware, a GNSS module, embedded software, and a novel interface to OriginIoT' add-ons which accommodate multiple sensors and other peripheral devices. OriginGPS signal to noise technology is leveraged to deliver superior GNSS and cellular matching, facilitating excellent performance in noisy environments, while the OriginSmart' software enables cloud-based programming, relieving developers from writing embedded code. The OriginIoT' LTE-M system (ordering code ORG2101) has a 15% smaller footprint than the previous 2G and 3G models, and will be pre-certified with selected operators.

The low-power, wide-area CinterionLTE-M module supports more than 10 frequency bands from a single hardware device, eliminating the need for multiple variants. The module protocols can run on the same hardware, thus providing a future-proof path for additional OriginIoT' models. "To save resources and stay competitive, such easy to develop low power solutions are essential for today's IoT products. We are glad to see that OriginGPS is expanding the market by offering accessible, affordable IoT products that are backed by Gemalto reliability and high quality," said Andreas Haegele, SVP IoT Products of Gemalto.

"We designed the OriginIoT' LTE-M system to address market pains, and so our new offering includes low power consumption, superb GNSS/cellular matching, interfaces to multiple connectors, and software to enable developing from the convenience of the cloud. These features serve to simplify and shorten IoT projects. Gemalto's CinterionIoT module enables OriginGPS products to retain their world's smallest footprint, while enhancing their security and extending end-product life," concluded Robert van Tilburg, VP Global Sales and Business Development of OriginGPS.

OriginGPS will be showcasing its GNSS modules and OriginIoT' systems at Embedded World, Feb 27 - Mar 1, 2018. Hall 3, Booth 121.

About OriginGPS

OriginGPS develops fully-integrated, miniaturized GPS/GNSS, and integrated IoT solutions for developers. For over a decade, our experts have been developing ultra-sensitive, reliable, high performance modules with the smallest footprint on the market, and supporting a range of verticals, such as wearables, drones, asset tracking, smart cities, precise agriculture and homeland security. origingps.com

