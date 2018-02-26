Touchstream Previews Its Innovatory OTT End-to-end Monitoring at BVE

LONDON, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Touchstream, the leading provider of video streaming content availability monitoring, today announces the release of its cloud-based, end-to-end service StreamE2E to address the challenges that OTT services face in monitoring cloud-based, streaming video workflows.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/645532/Touchstream_OTT_End_to_End_monitoring_Infographic.jpg )



Traditional video broadcasters have long prided themselves on the high level of Quality of Service (QoS) they can provide their viewers. With the ability to troubleshoot down to the set-top box at the residential address, they can consistently assure a great video experience. But as viewers have increasingly begun to adopt OTT services to stream content, broadcasters have tried to shoehorn their existing hardware-based monitoring infrastructure into their OTT workflows, often which employ cloud technologies, with limited success. While moving OTT workflow components to the cloud can mean abandoning operational insight that enables broadcasters and video providers to provide the highest level of service to their viewers, replicating the kind of end-to-end workflow monitoring that assures a high QoS can be difficult for cloud-based workflows. Doing so requires a new way of thinking about end-to-end monitoring so that issues can be proactively addressed before they result in viewer churn.

StreamE2E solves this critical challenge by enabling streaming video providers to see a complete end-to-end picture of their workflow and delivery, enabling them to replace traditional hardware-based monitoring probes with a cloud-based solution that addresses their growing use of distributed software technologies to prepare and deliver video.

"Our new StreamE2E offering is a completely new way of thinking," says Brenton Ough, Touchstream CEO. "Scalable, redundant, and distributed, this new Touchstream service is a first of its kind to address these new cloud-based OTT workflows, enabling providers to take advantage of the cloud but retain the deep, operational insight that gives them the means to provide an exceptional streaming video experience."

In this initial version of StreamE2E, video providers will be able to utilize Touchstream's extensive cloud-based agents to monitor different elements of their cloud-based workflow such as CDN vendors. Subsequent versions of this powerful platform will allow the inclusion of external data as well, enabling providers to leverage their existing monitoring infrastructure to get a complete end-to-end picture of their entire OTT workflow, both behind the firewall and in the cloud, from a single dashboard.

StreamE2E is easy to configure with no software or hardware to install. OTT providers can get setup in a matter of hours and provide their operations team with a one-of-a-kind view through the entire video workflow.

Touchstream's StreamE2E will be on display at BVE from February 27th to March 1st, 2018.

To schedule a meeting with a Touchstream visit https://touchstream.media/event/bve18/

About Touchstream International Pty Ltd

Touchstream's 24x7 Proactive Live Stream Monitoring Platform is used by the world's leading media companies and service providers to gain critical insights of their stream availability and stream performance to proactively identify and quickly resolve video streaming failures before they impact the viewer's experience. Touchstream was recently recognized by CIO Review as one the 20 Most Promising Companies.