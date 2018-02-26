Summit Tech to Demonstrate RCS Virtual Reality Calling @ MWC18

BARCELONA, Spain, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

IMS/RCS Communication connecting virtual reality to the real world

MWC Booth 5H31 - Summit's RCS AR/VR Calling solution has evolved to deliver enhanced reality experiences via smartphones as well as dedicated VR headsets. Rather than the typical isolated communication experiences available through existing VR platforms, Summit's VR Calling embeds voice, video calls and RCS chat messages to and from any phone within a VR environment - connecting virtual reality to the real world. Summit's VR Calling allows users to share real-time 360 video experiences with users available on off-the-shelf VoLTE/ViLTE smartphones or RCS devices supporting video calling - no app required. While in a standard MNO video call with friends, family or with users linked to the live stream who are discoverable through RCS Virtual Presence, this innovative form of communication allows people located in anywhere in the world to jointly explore remote locations from live sporting events, concerts, museums and more, with an immersive 360° live video experience of the place they are calling by means of overlaid RCS communication. Additionally, users can engage with virtual 3D environments such as conference rooms and movie theatres and participate in real-time RCS group chats, voice and video conference calls with friends or colleagues while watching a movie within the VR theatre or when whiteboarding in an AR conference room.

From Summit Tech's stand at the MWC in Barcelona - live in-booth musical performances will allow visitors to experience just how a live streaming VR event can engage both on location performers and spectators, to remote VR viewers by generating a multi-directional experience with on-site interactive video walls projecting video calls and messages from users invited as virtual spectators.

Alido Di Giovanni, President of Summit Tech commented: It's a fascinating time to be a mobile network operator. Opportunities seem endless with the advent of 5G, IoT and RCS services. Imagine your mobile network offering VoLTE/ViLTE users with Augmented & Virtual Reality Calling through a unified user experience. Well you don't need to imagine it, come and experience it at MWC."

Alido Di Giovanni concluded: "In a market which in the past was resigned to innovation coming from OTT players, we have come up with a whole new way for wireless operators to re-take the initiative with awe-inspiring services".

Note to editors:

Summit Tech will also demonstrate innovative RCS A2P Business Messaging, Chatbots with mCommerce and Mobile IoT, Artificial Intelligence for VoLTE/Digital Assistants, Enterprise Multi-Line VoIP, IMS Connected Car, mWellness & Home Automation.

About SUMMIT TECH

Summit Tech is a leading provider of RCS Universal Profile IMS RCS Cloud solutions and innovative cross-platform VoLTE & Rich Communication Services (RCS) clients and SDKs - with support for Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Linux, and web-based platforms (IMS WebRTC/HTML5). The world's first RCS Universal Profile GSMA accredited operator runs on Summit IMS Cloud.

For more information, visit summit-tech.ca, VRcalling.com, imsRCScloud.com

Contact: Alido Di Giovanni, ims@summit-tech.ca