IT Revolution Announces First Round of Speakers For DevOps Enterprise Summit London

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --IT Revolution (http://itrevolution.com), the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced the first round of speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2018 (https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/). The event takes place 25-26 June, 2018 at the Intercontinental London - The O2. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of Early Bird registration rates as the event sold out in 2017.

To receive more than 10 percent off tickets for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2018, register before 19 March at (https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/register/).

The first round of speakers includes:

Tom Clark, Head of Common Platform, ITV

Jason Cox, Director, Systems Engineering, The Walt Disney Company

Margo Cronin, Solution Architect, Amazon Web Services

Mieke Deenen, Project Manager, UWV Netherlands

Jonathan Fletcher, Chief Technology Officer, Hiscox

Erica Morrison, Executive Director of Software Development, CSG

Scott Prugh, Chief Architect & VP Software Development, CSG

Jonathan Smart, Head of Ways of Working, Barclays

Jim Vanns, Senior Production Engineer, Industrial Light & Magic

"The DevOps Enterprise Summit speaker lineup continues to grow in depth and expertise - we are on the path to delivering the most exciting and immersive talks that our European audience has seen to-date," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and co-author of The Phoenix Project and The DevOps Handbook. "These experience reports offer business and technology leaders, wherever they are at in their IT transformation journey, an opportunity to witness powerful insights that will inspire, educate and cultivate winning practices."

Conference programming will continue to be announced leading up to the event in June. While the call for presentations is now closed for London, those interested in sharing their IT transformation journey still have the opportunity to apply to speak at DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2018 (https://events.itrevolution.com/us/) in the coming months.

About the DevOps Enterprise Summit

The DevOps Enterprise Summit is a vendor-neutral conference for technology and business leaders who are transforming how large, complex organizations deliver and operate software to help their organizations win in the marketplace.



Entering its third year in Europe and fifth year in the US, its goal is to accelerate DevOps adoption and increase the likelihood of those initiatives succeeding, enabling the cultural norms, technical practices and architectures that help organizations achieve the highest levels of performance.

The event features experience report and subject matter expert talks from technology leaders at top global brands that leverage DevOps to thrive within an increasingly software-driven economy. Through keynotes, breakout sessions, collaborative workshops and space to interact within an expo hall, attendees gain insights into the evolving technical and architectural practices and the methods needed to lead widespread change efforts in large organizations.

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of IT professionals.

