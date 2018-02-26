Nexen Tire's Partner Manchester City Wins Carabao Cup

Manchester City beats Arsenal 3-0, winning the 2017/18 Cup for the fifth time in the Club's history

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced that its English Premier League partner Manchester City Football Club (Manchester City) has won the 2017/18 Carabao Cup.

Manchester City began their Carabao Cup campaign with a victory against West Bromwich Albion in September last year. The club has continued its winning ways since then, securing its final victory against Arsenal on 25th.

"We were thrilled to have partnered with Manchester City throughout their successful run towards the Carabao Cup," said Travis Kang, CEO of Nexen Tire. "As the Official Tire Partner of Manchester City, we hope to see The Blues continue their success on the field, with EPL and Champions League matches scheduled throughout 2018. Meanwhile, we plan to continue our strategic partnership with Manchester City, which will significantly increase Nexen Tire's brand awareness among football fans around the world."

Manchester City has shown unprecedented performance this season, recording the longest consecutive wins of 18 matches in the EPL games. This upward momentum continued through the Carabao Cup as well, with the club winning the trophy. Nexen Tire has been accompanying the club on the field as the team's Official Sleeve Partner, supporting and celebrating Manchester City's victories throughout the season.

Nexen Tire, a partner of Manchester City since August 2015, extended their multi-year partnership with the football club in March 2017, becoming the first ever Official Sleeve Partner in the English Premier League (EPL). Nexen Tire's logo is appearing on the left sleeves of Manchester City's playing shirt for three seasons,starting with the ongoing 2017/18 EPL season. As this partnership extended out to the Carabao Cup, the company has been exposed to global soccer fans during the tournament.

Throughout the partnership and related sports marketing initiatives, Nexen Tire will continue to have a significant presence at all Manchester City matches in the Premier League and domestic cups, helping the Korean brand increase its visibility and presence around the world.

