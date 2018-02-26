Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 15/2018 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 26 February 2018











Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 8







On 2 February 2018, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 85 million shares, will be made in the period from 5 February 2018 to 1 February 2019, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 8:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ----------- ------------ Total, latest announcement 1,796,000 436,888,160 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 February 2018 173,000 249.18 43,108,140 ------------------- 20 February 2018 180,000 245.86 44,254,800 ------------------- 21 February 2018 175,000 244.76 42,833,000 ------------------- 22 February 2018 175,000 246.89 43,205,750 ------------------- 23 February 2018 174,000 248.39 43,219,860 ------------------- Total accumulated over week 8 877,000 216,621,550 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 2,673,000 653,509,710 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 45,600,179 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.87% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=665589