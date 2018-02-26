FTSE 100 property development and investment company Hammerson - which announced a £3.4bn takeover of Intu Properties in December - reported a rise in full-year pre-tax profit on Monday as net rental income jumped 7%. In the year to the end of December 2017, pre-tax profit increased to £413.4m from £322.8m as net rental income rose to £370.4m from £346.5m. Group leasing volumes were up 34% on 2016, with increases across all segments, while occupancy rose to a record 98.3% from 97.5% the ...

