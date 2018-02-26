Distribution and outsourcing group Bunzl posted a 13% jump in full-year pre-tax profit on Monday thanks to recent acquisitions and a weaker pound. In the year to the end of December 2017, adjusted pre-tax profit rose to £542.6m from £478.2m on revenue of £8.6bn, up 16%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share increased to 119.4p from 106.1p the year before and the dividend for the year was lifted 10% to 46p. Adjusted operating profit was up 12% to £589.3m, while organic revenue growth was ...

