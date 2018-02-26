SafeDX Introduces Next-gen Cloud Services on Flexible, Cost-efficient Infrastructure From Foxconn and Intel

PRAGUE, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SafeDX begins deployment of the largest OpenStack cluster in Central Europe for its Next-gen Data Center Cloud Services in the Czech Republic. The Data Center infrastructure was designed in collaboration with Intel and Foxconn to deliver best-in-class cost efficiency, and flexibility.

SafeDX Next-Gen Cloud Services are tailored to the needs of international cloud service providers that seek a partner for their Central and Eastern European expansion. This latest infrastructure deployment was designed to provide the flexible performance and capacity allocation requirements SafeDX's customers demand. "We are creating highly cost efficient and flexible IT infrastructure platform that our customers truly benefit from," explains SafeDX CEO Martin Smekal. "We've partnered with Intel and Foxconn to bring cutting-edge technology and architectural innovations to our customers to leverage as a business advantage."

SafeDX is the first cloud service provider in Europe to leverage the advanced telemetry capabilities of the newest generation of Intel Xeon Scalable processors combined with Intel Rack Scale Design (Intel RSD) reference architecture. Intel RSD is an industry-aligned architecture for composable, disaggregated infrastructure. "Intel RSD offers a foundation for agility and efficiency that Cloud Service Providers need to meet the evolving demands of modern data centres," said Figen Ulgen, General Manager of Intel Rack Scale Design. "Through this collaboration with Intel and Foxconn, SafeDX can offer their customers access to the latest advances in data center infrastructure."

SafeDX has completed the first phase of the new infrastructure deployment and has reached greater levels of energy efficiency through Intel's intelligent DC management platform. "Our goal with the original proof-of-concept was greatly improve our cooling efficiency," adds Martin Smekal. "After testing the solution we achieved a 25% PUE improvement utilizing these innovative technologies from Intel." A detailed case study can be found at http://www.safedx.eu/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Intel-SafeDX-Case-Study.pdf.

For more details on SafeDX Next-gen Cloud Services, please contact Mr. Mike Pokrovsky - Mike.Pokrovsky@safedx.eu to schedule an evaluation at our state-of-art design centre.

SafeDX is a joint venture of the global company Foxconn and the international investment group KKCG, offering high-quality data center services. For more information, visit http://www.safedx.eu/en/

