Aexonis, the innovator of IoT mediation and management software, will showcase for the first time, at Hall 8.0 in the IoT Pavilion, Stand F29 at Mobile World Congress, its flagship product CemTore, a scalable virtualized mediation and management software suite designed to enable any size or type of communications service provider, public service organization, or commercial enterprise the ability to cost effectively and easily deploy and manage their own IoT network.

Aexonis was founded with the mission to take the complexity and cost out of deploying IoT networks. The company uses multi-layered data security and multi-jurisdiction regulatory compliance while allowing access to the broadest ecosystem of intelligent devices regardless of access technology and all within a flexible management software that simplifies deployment of an IoT network.

"The biggest challenge in deploying an IoT solution today is the need to use any combination of connectivity technologies," said Berge Ayvazian, senior analyst consultant for Wireless 20/20. "No one technology can meet all IoT use case requirements and many solutions require multiple connectivity technologies for coverage. Organizations will require true global coverage, and solutions that securely support multiple connectivity technologies will be key to their IoT success."

"We allow customers to design IoT with a clean sheet based on objectives, allowing the choice of best in class access, devices and applications," said Frederick Reynolds, Aexonis' vice president of marketing. "Deploying IoT networks is now open to many types of organization thanks to a variety of proven RF options that can work together, including LoRaWAN, WiFi, and Bluetooth. Whether a traditional mobile operator that focuses on cellular IoT technologies or an alternative operator that focuses on new LPWA technologies, Aexonis' virtualized IoT mediation and management software provides an open architecture with a broad ecosystem of partners offering a range of devices, infrastructure, applications, and analytics. By leveraging our Interoperability Center of Excellence in Paris, we can get customers to market faster with confidence in their business case."

As an open, virtualized IoT mediation and management software suite, CemTore will bring together a variety of IoT protocols, technologies, devices and applications and make them work together intelligently as one comprehensive holistic deployment, instead of disparate applications without common intelligence. It can be deployed in a cloud, on-premise in a virtualized configuration, or in a hybrid model.

CemTore reduces the number of managements systems down to one, combining radio frequency management, network infrastructure, device management, and data security and analysis into one user interface. The customizable user interface management configurator makes it easy to assign data access and pre-define look and feel based of the user's pre-determined tasks.

CemTore's security and compliance strategy is defined by a combination of nearly a quarter century in experience complimented with an advanced blockchain architecture for additional end-to-end security of the IoT network. CemTore is designed to securely connect, collect, analyze, and manage tens of millions of devices and IoT edge services. It has been architected to ensure multi-jurisdiction regulation compliance and Cyber Intelligence compliance.

To facilitate the testing and integration of any radio frequency intelligent device with the CemTore virtualized mediation and management software, Aexonis has established a live air IoT interoperability center in Paris at its European headquarters. This first of its kind center is designed to test the performance of various intelligent devices and applications that utilize LoRaWAN, cellular standards-based NB-IoT/LTE-M, WiFi and Bluetooth networks. The center's goal is to prove out interoperability and build out the most cost-effective customer uses cases and accelerate their successful market launch.

Founded in 2017, Aexonis is the leader in IoT mediation and management software. With research and development facilities in Paris, France, and Dallas, Texas, the company's mission is take the complexity and cost out of deploying IoT and help open the market to a wider array of service providers, commercial enterprises, and public service organizations. Within Aexonis' France operations, the company manages the industry's first live air IoT interoperability center of excellence where its mediation and management software work with best in class applications, intelligent devices, and radio frequency (RF) network infrastructure to help organizations prove out cost-effective deployment alternatives. For more information, visit www.aexonis.com.

