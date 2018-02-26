In the period 19 February 2018 to 23 February 2018, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 6.2 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 275.8 million were bought back, equivalent to 91.9 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 8:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 19 February 2018 17,073 71.53 1,221,232 20 February 2018 17,073 71.77 1,225,329 21 February 2018 18,292 71.05 1,299,647 22 February 2018 17,073 71.50 1,220,720 23 February 2018 17,073 71.23 1,216,110 Accumulated during the period 86,584 71.41 6,183,037 Accumulated under the share 4,387,786 62.86 275,797,101 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission



Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 6,682,817 own shares, equivalent to 4.0 % of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Detailed transaction data





19 February 20 February 21 February 22 February 23 February 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 17.073 71,53 17.073 71,77 18.292 71,05 17.073 71,50 17.073 71,23 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 17.073 71,53 17.073 71,77 18.292 71,05 17.073 71,50 17.073 71,23 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----





19 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 71,53 ---------------------------------------------- 27 71,10 XCSE 20180219 9:01:04.971000 303 70,80 XCSE 20180219 9:06:23.487000 349 70,90 XCSE 20180219 9:28:24.413000 286 70,90 XCSE 20180219 9:35:15.109000 61 71,00 XCSE 20180219 10:01:58.055000 1 71,00 XCSE 20180219 10:02:05.420000 200 71,00 XCSE 20180219 10:04:44.871000 9 70,80 XCSE 20180219 10:23:07.049000 95 70,80 XCSE 20180219 10:23:07.079000 46 70,80 XCSE 20180219 10:23:15.000000 131 70,80 XCSE 20180219 10:23:15.007000 580 70,90 XCSE 20180219 11:08:53.417000 240 70,80 XCSE 20180219 11:53:41.967000 561 71,40 XCSE 20180219 12:40:05.702000 390 71,30 XCSE 20180219 12:41:09.179000 732 71,70 XCSE 20180219 13:39:17.924000 377 71,80 XCSE 20180219 14:46:19.553000 224 71,80 XCSE 20180219 14:46:57.968000 400 72,10 XCSE 20180219 15:08:14.913000 186 72,10 XCSE 20180219 15:08:14.913000 281 71,70 XCSE 20180219 15:15:00.529000 43 72,20 XCSE 20180219 15:48:20.304000 537 72,30 XCSE 20180219 16:02:49.964000 294 72,20 XCSE 20180219 16:17:35.611000 286 72,00 XCSE 20180219 16:22:33.564000 361 72,10 XCSE 20180219 16:44:17.249000 10.073 71,53 XCSE 20180219 17:07:26.071776





20 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 71,77 ---------------------------------------------- 289 72,10 XCSE 20180220 9:15:27.244000 265 72,10 XCSE 20180220 9:20:14.786000 22 72,10 XCSE 20180220 9:20:14.786000 300 71,80 XCSE 20180220 9:42:55.115000 228 71,80 XCSE 20180220 10:10:24.505000 283 71,70 XCSE 20180220 10:55:39.985000 165 71,70 XCSE 20180220 11:17:16.223000 354 71,70 XCSE 20180220 11:17:16.223000 304 71,60 XCSE 20180220 11:44:53.696000 350 71,60 XCSE 20180220 12:01:54.791162 48 71,50 XCSE 20180220 12:02:00.752000 75 71,50 XCSE 20180220 12:13:13.248000 353 71,60 XCSE 20180220 12:39:49.842000 7 71,50 XCSE 20180220 12:42:47.694900 293 71,50 XCSE 20180220 12:44:01.467506 288 71,50 XCSE 20180220 13:15:19.310000 325 71,90 XCSE 20180220 14:16:14.316000 136 71,90 XCSE 20180220 14:16:14.316000 133 71,80 XCSE 20180220 14:55:34.232000 389 71,80 XCSE 20180220 14:58:28.336000 284 71,90 XCSE 20180220 15:50:22.524000 281 71,90 XCSE 20180220 15:58:32.442000 761 71,90 XCSE 20180220 16:27:11.070512 67 71,90 XCSE 20180220 16:27:11.070512 1.000 71,70 XCSE 20180220 16:34:42.024382 10.073 71,77 XCSE 20180220 16:37:22.363324



21 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 18.292 71,05 ---------------------------------------------- 28 71,40 XCSE 20180221 9:19:10.278000 339 71,10 XCSE 20180221 9:20:55.103000 164 71,10 XCSE 20180221 9:20:56.571000 289 71,00 XCSE 20180221 9:38:11.542000 72 70,90 XCSE 20180221 9:38:14.420492 228 70,90 XCSE 20180221 9:38:14.420527 1 70,90 XCSE 20180221 10:14:20.833000 363 70,90 XCSE 20180221 10:14:20.969000 256 70,80 XCSE 20180221 10:25:15.512000 38 70,80 XCSE 20180221 10:25:15.512000 291 70,70 XCSE 20180221 10:52:11.142000 350 70,70 XCSE 20180221 10:52:11.142410 286 70,50 XCSE 20180221 11:12:03.415000 430 70,60 XCSE 20180221 11:40:16.883000 350 70,50 XCSE 20180221 11:40:26.850206 157 70,60 XCSE 20180221 13:20:36.262000 250 70,60 XCSE 20180221 13:20:36.262000 77 70,60 XCSE 20180221 13:20:36.262000 303 71,10 XCSE 20180221 14:32:34.550000 12 71,10 XCSE 20180221 14:32:34.550000 274 71,10 XCSE 20180221 14:32:34.550000 113 71,10 XCSE 20180221 14:32:34.550000 826 70,90 XCSE 20180221 15:02:45.470000 375 71,50 XCSE 20180221 16:07:13.414000 500 71,70 XCSE 20180221 16:18:24.908829 167 71,70 XCSE 20180221 16:22:03.671000 276 71,70 XCSE 20180221 16:32:49.662000 167 71,70 XCSE 20180221 16:35:47.680000 30 71,60 XCSE 20180221 16:38:30.483000 20 71,70 XCSE 20180221 16:41:11.506000 146 71,70 XCSE 20180221 16:41:11.506000 158 71,70 XCSE 20180221 16:43:39.501000 10 71,70 XCSE 20180221 16:43:39.501000 13 71,70 XCSE 20180221 16:44:18.966000 141 71,70 XCSE 20180221 16:44:18.966000 10.792 71,05 XCSE 20180221 16:47:06.995777





22 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 71,50 ---------------------------------------------- 298 71,30 XCSE 20180222 9:08:34.278000 192 71,30 XCSE 20180222 9:51:25.818000 224 71,30 XCSE 20180222 9:51:25.818000 84 71,30 XCSE 20180222 9:51:25.818000 457 71,20 XCSE 20180222 10:00:11.898000 136 70,90 XCSE 20180222 10:23:37.906000 151 70,90 XCSE 20180222 10:23:37.906000 100 71,40 XCSE 20180222 11:44:22.504000 10 71,40 XCSE 20180222 11:44:22.504000 301 71,40 XCSE 20180222 11:44:22.504000 90 71,40 XCSE 20180222 11:44:22.504000 81 71,70 XCSE 20180222 12:57:27.019000 418 71,70 XCSE 20180222 12:57:27.019000 66 71,80 XCSE 20180222 13:51:02.735000 333 71,80 XCSE 20180222 13:51:02.735000 147 71,80 XCSE 20180222 13:51:02.735000 500 71,90 XCSE 20180222 14:16:11.192000 565 71,80 XCSE 20180222 14:41:46.767000 230 71,70 XCSE 20180222 14:43:34.202000 174 71,70 XCSE 20180222 14:43:34.202000 25 71,70 XCSE 20180222 14:43:34.202000 500 71,80 XCSE 20180222 15:12:03.492000 292 71,60 XCSE 20180222 15:37:01.782000 376 71,50 XCSE 20180222 15:51:03.953000 311 71,40 XCSE 20180222 15:59:14.671000 274 71,20 XCSE 20180222 16:18:41.994000 167 71,20 XCSE 20180222 16:37:41.038000 133 71,20 XCSE 20180222 16:37:41.039000 365 71,10 XCSE 20180222 16:46:51.877394 10.073 71,50 XCSE 20180222 17:24:14.000000



23 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 71,23 ---------------------------------------------- 28 71,00 XCSE 20180223 9:09:32.730000 839 71,00 XCSE 20180223 9:49:23.466000 138 71,00 XCSE 20180223 9:49:23.466000 299 71,00 XCSE 20180223 10:02:46.697000 190 71,20 XCSE 20180223 11:09:25.772000 311 71,20 XCSE 20180223 11:09:25.772000 586 71,00 XCSE 20180223 11:26:55.972000 501 70,90 XCSE 20180223 12:28:32.575000 665 71,30 XCSE 20180223 13:58:03.294000 12 71,30 XCSE 20180223 14:30:09.451000 275 71,30 XCSE 20180223 14:30:09.451000 214 71,30 XCSE 20180223 14:30:09.451000 102 71,20 XCSE 20180223 14:56:06.292000 570 71,20 XCSE 20180223 14:56:06.293000 5 71,50 XCSE 20180223 15:55:45.496000 400 71,50 XCSE 20180223 15:55:45.496000 288 71,50 XCSE 20180223 15:55:45.496000 59 71,50 XCSE 20180223 15:55:45.496000 21 71,50 XCSE 20180223 16:13:30.267000 250 71,50 XCSE 20180223 16:13:30.267000 130 71,50 XCSE 20180223 16:13:30.267000 103 71,50 XCSE 20180223 16:13:30.267000 570 71,40 XCSE 20180223 16:19:16.262000 444 71,50 XCSE 20180223 16:34:52.680197 10.073 71,23 XCSE 20180223 17:38:36.000000



