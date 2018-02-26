Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Blockchain Expo London's Blockchain Conference; Blockchain Expo Global Exhibition announces expert speakers 26-Feb-2018 / 09:00 GMT/BST *London's Blockchain Conference; Blockchain Expo Global Exhibition announces expert speakers* [LONDON] Blockchain Expo [1], has today announced key expert speakers at the Global conference, Olympia London, 18-19 April 2018. An opportunity to hear from thought provoking content within blockchain for enterprises, ICO and cryptofinance, transforming financial services, developing blockchain applications and blockchain technologies. Blockchain Expo has been embraced by the blockchain community with notable experts and leading organisations joining the conference agenda. The conference will explore the industries that are set to be disrupted the most by this new technology, including; manufacturing, retail, financial services, legal, healthcare, insurance, energy, music, government, real estate and more. Event attendees can expect to meet with over 6,000 + like-minded individuals, 300+ exhibitors such as Centra, Stratis and XcelTrip in a series of networking opportunities. The Blockchain Expo will also allow you to ask questions to the events 200+ thought leading speakers in Q&A sessions. These speakers include: - Neil Marshall, Global Director at Coca Cola - Jeremy Millar, Founding board member at Enterprise Ethereum Alliance - Vincent Doumeizel, Vice President Food and Sustainability at Lloyd's Register - Patricia Friedel, Strategy and Deployment lead at Johnson & Johnson - Thomas Power, Board member at 9 Spokes - Erik Beijnoff, Business Development at Spotify - Kapil Dhar, Digital and Transformation CIO at Lloyds Banking Group - Richard Kastelein, Founder and Publisher at Blockchain News - Sasha Ivanov, Founder at Waves - Jo-Jo Hubbard, COO and Co-founder at Electron - Roberto Garcia, Head of Blockchain IT at Santander - Mark Simpson, Distinguished Engineer, Innovation Engineering at RBS Blockchain Expo Europe [2] will also take place at RAI, Amsterdam on 27-28 June 2018, alongside the exciting announcement of the Blockchain Awards [3], taking place during the first evening of Amsterdam. Blockchain Expo North America [4] will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in the heart of Silicon Valley on 28-29 November 2018. For further information contact: Blockchain Expo Emma Clapp Marketing Manager enquiries@blockchain-expo.com / +44 (0)117 980 9023 www.blockchain-expo.com [5] *NOTES FOR EDITORS* Blockchain Expo World Series is set to take place in London, Amsterdam and Santa Clara in 2018. Each event will bring together in excess of 6000 attendees and 120+ speakers for two days of world-class content delivered from leading brands embracing and developing cutting-edge blockchain technologies. Dissemination of a FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 657395 26-Feb-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fef9ce5836dac1e4a88a71cdbfc05197&application_id=657395&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f31e8afe9805bf4ea0651d51d4bfebd0&application_id=657395&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=06fb31d2284144c44a567635de8b9298&application_id=657395&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1ead074d8962aaa842c0829e7f412ae&application_id=657395&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7d5fb62f66e0484436ee56d441ab6a85&application_id=657395&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

