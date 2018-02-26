Centre Léon-Bérard and the biotechnology company NovellusDx are collaborating on a retrospective analysis of two study arms of the MOST trial.

The MOST trial is a phase II trial assessing the clinical benefit that targeted therapies have on cancer patients with specific genetic alterations regardless of their cancer type. The study will enroll about 560 patients into one of the seven different study arms.

The clinical follow-up on two of the study arms the Everolimus arm targeting alterations in the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, and the Sorafenib arm targeting multiple kinase proteins, has completed.

The NGS data of patients from these two arms will be analyzed blindly by the FACT system of NovellusDx to predict clinical outcome retrospectively.

"The goal of the MOST trial is to propose a novel paradigm to guide treatment decision in cancer, where treatment should not be adapted empirically to the histological subtype, but rationally to the molecular alteration supposed to drive tumor progression" said Dr. Olivier Tredan, chair of the Department of Medical Oncology at the Centre Léon Bérard in Lyon and one of MOST trial's investigators. "The collaboration with NovellusDx will allow us to assess the potential of a functional genomics approach to bring clinical benefit to patients".

"This work builds on numerous studies trying to better patient treatment by using NGS." said Haim Gil-Ad, CEO of NovellusDx. "We see again and again that NGS data by itself is simply not enough. There are too many unknown when looking at the mutations and a functional assay is needed to test the different hypothesis of the treating physician"

Dr. Ori Zelichov, Medical Director at NovellusDx continues and says, "The large number of patients included in our analysis of this trial will allow NovellusDx to provide a strong clinical support for the medical community on the predictive power of the FACT system and its ability to provide clinical benefit for cancer patients over the standard tools physicians have today".

About Centre Léon-Bérard

The Centre Léon Bérard (CLB) is part of the twenty French Comprehensive Cancer Centres in France, providing a global management of cancer patients on a unique area, from diagnosis to treatment and beyond. The Centre is a regional, national and international recognized reference cancer Centre assigned with three essential missions: Care, Research and Education and is willing to continuously improve the quality and accessibility of care for cancer patients.

About NovellusDx

NovellusDx's mission is to provide functional information about mutations and their responses to drugs so that oncologists can treat patients with precision therapies and bio-pharmaceutical companies can develop drugs more effectively. The NovellusDx approach is to monitor the functional effects of mutations and observe the effects of drugs, drug combinations and drug candidates on the activity level caused by the mutations. NovellusDx's headquarters and research and development operations are based in Jerusalem, Israel.

