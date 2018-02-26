

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose notably on Monday as U.S. rate hike fears ebbed and investors waited for the SPD vote to join a coalition government with Angela Merkel.



The German DAX was up 88 points or 0.71 percent at 12,571 in opening deals after rising 0.2 percent on Friday.



Volkswagen rallied 1.6 percent after more than doubling its 2017 profit and reportedly settling a lawsuit over the company's marketing of clean emissions vehicles.



Daimler shed 0.6 percent after Chinese carmaker Geely said it had built a $9bn stake in the company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX