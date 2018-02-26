

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound strengthened against its key counterparts in early European deals on Monday, following remarks by the Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden suggesting the possibility of swifter U.K. rate hikes, if wage growth improves.



In an interview with the Sunday Times, Ramsden said that an acceleration in wage growth indicates faster rate hikes are needed. Ramsden said he will keep a close eye on what happens through the early part of this year to see if a forecast of wage growth picking up to 3% is realized.



'But certainly relative to where I was, I see the case for rates rising somewhat sooner rather than somewhat later,' he told.



The currency was also buoyed by risk appetite, as higher oil prices and stablizing bond yields lifted European shares.



Oil prices remained near a two-week high, helped by comments from Saudi Arabia that it would continue to curb exports to stabilize oil markets.



The pound showed mixed trading in the Asian session. While it held steady against the franc and the euro, it fell against the yen. Against the greenback, it rose.



The pound spiked up to 1.3125 versus the franc, its strongest since February 9. The pound is likely to find resistance around the 1.34 level.



The pound firmed to near a 3-week high of 0.8772 against the euro and a 10-day high of 1.4052 against the greenback, from its early lows of 0.8800 and 1.3962, respectively. The pound is seen finding resistance around 0.86 against the euro and 1.43 against the greenback.



The pound recovered to 149.84 against the yen, heading to pierce its early Asian session's 4-day peak of 149.89. On the upside, 150.37 is seen as the next resistance level for the pound.



Figures from the Cabinet Office showed that Japan's leading index declined more than initially estimated in December.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to a 5-month low of 107.4 in December from 108.2 in November. The reading was below the flash estimate of 107.9.



Looking ahead, U.K. mortgage approvals for January is due in the European session.



At 10:00 am ET, U.S. new home sales data for January is scheduled for release.



The Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe speaks at the PPE Society Speaker Series in Warwick at 1:00 pm ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX