Aabenraa, Denmark, 2018-02-26 10:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 20 February 2018 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 500m. The share buyback commenced on 21 February 2018 and will be completed by 31 December 2018.



The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:



Number of VWAP Gross value (DKK) shares Accumulated, most recent 0 0 announcement 21 February 2018 15,000 238.54 3,578,100.00 22 February 2018 17,000 235.53 4,004,010.00 23 February 2018 14,000 243.05 3,402,700.00 Total over week 08 46,000 10,984,810.00 Total accumulated during the 46,000 10,984,810,00 share buyback programme



All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.



Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.



Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 3,513,463 own shares, equal to 4.99% of the Bank's share capital.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=665593