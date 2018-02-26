

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech economic confidence strengthened in February to the strongest level in nearly ten years, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



The economic sentiment indicator climbed to 15.6 in February from 15.1 in January.



Moreover, which was the highest score since May 2008, when it marked 15.8.



At the same time, the consumer confidence index dropped to 9.5 in February from 9.8 in the previous month.



The survey revealed that consumers were more afraid of decrease in the overall economic situation over the next twelve months, while worries about their financial standing remained unchanged.



The business confidence index improved to 17.1 from 16.4 in the preceding month.



