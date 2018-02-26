LDRA tool suite for Mac OS Offers a Flexible Development Environment for Diverse Target Environments and Connected Applications

LDRA, the leader in standards compliance, automated software verification, software code analysis, and test tools, has responded to customer requests for high-quality development tools on the popular Mac platform with the release of the LDRA tool suite for Mac OS. The LDRA tool suite for Mac OS is a native Mac application environment offering the same capabilities as the LDRA tool suite on the Windows and Linux platforms.

As a common practice, engineers developing on the Mac OS can leverage both Windows and Linux virtual environments, enabling them to choose their preferred environment for developing specific applications and to target diverse applications. By providing such flexibility, this powerful and versatile platform is ideal for customers who are developing for a variety of target platforms, including embedded systems and connected devices.

"In today's Internet-of-Things world, nearly every device is ultimately connected to the web," said Ian Hennell, LDRA Operations Director. "The LDRA tool suite for Mac OS, released in direct response to customer demand, gives developers a single platform for multiple target environments. Developers who love the raw processing power, high-end displays, and versatility of the Mac now have high-quality tools for embedded safety- and security-critical applications-tools that have not been available before on this platform."

The LDRA tool suite for Mac OS is available today.

For more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA is headquartered in the United Kingdom with subsidiaries in the United States and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

