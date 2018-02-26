Christian W. Mandl, Ph.D., M.D. Named Chair --

Themis has established a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointment of Christian W. Mandl, Ph.D., M.D., W. Paul Duprex, Ph.D., Stephen J. Thomas, M.D. and Nadia G. Tornieporth, M.D., the company announced today. The newly-formed SAB brings a wealth of experience in molecular virology, viral pathogenesis and vaccine development. The purpose of the SAB will be to advise Themis as it continues to develop its pipeline of urgently needed vaccines and immune system activation approaches.

"It is a testament to our achievements as a company and the potential of our technology to have attracted this roster of world-renowned leaders in vaccine development to join our SAB," said Erich Tauber, CEO of Themis. "I would like to welcome Christian, Paul, Stephen and Nadia and look forward to their invaluable scientific insights as we advance our clinical programs and expand our vaccine pipeline beyond infectious diseases."

"Themis' mission is to expand the potential of vectored-vaccine technology and prevent a broad spectrum of infectious diseases," said Dr. Christian Mandl, Chair of the Themis Scientific Advisory Board. "We are eager to contribute to a company which has a focus so closely aligned with our scientific interests and goals. Our commitment is to provide ongoing development and regulatory counsel for Themis' clinical programs and define optimal strategies for advancing their preclinical programs."

The inaugural members of the Themis Scientific Advisory Board include:

Christian W. Mandl, Ph.D., M.D.

Dr. Mandl is Chair of the Themis Scientific Advisory Board and is an internationally renowned expert on arboviruses with over 25 years of experience in vaccine development. He previously served as Global Head of Research, Early and Exploratory Clinical Development at Novartis Vaccines where he directed a team of over 300 employees working on more than 15 viral and bacterial vaccine pipeline projects and platform technologies. Prior to Novartis, he acted as Professor and Deputy Head of the Department of Virology at the Medical University of Vienna. Dr. Mandl received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Vienna and his M.S. in biochemistry from Pennsylvania State University.

W. Paul Duprex, Ph.D.

Dr. Duprex is an accomplished molecular virologist and measles expert. He is currently a Professor of Microbiology and Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Boston University School of Medicine where his laboratory focuses on viral pathogenesis and vaccine design. He also serves as Director of Bioimaging in the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories (NIEDL) at Boston University. Prior to his time at Boston University, he was a Senior Lecturer in Molecular Virology at the Queen's University of Belfast for over 15 years. During that time, he took leave of absence to act as Principal Scientist and Head of the Department of Emerging Sciences and Technologies at TransForm Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Johnson Johnson. Dr. Duprex received his Ph.D. in molecular virology and B.S. from the Queen's University of Belfast. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology.

Stephen J. Thomas, M.D.

Dr. Thomas is an infectious diseases physician and vaccinologist with more than 15 years of experience designing and implementing biomedical research and development initiatives. He currently serves as a Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Infectious Disease at the State University of New York (SUNY) Upstate Medical University. He was previously Deputy Commander for Operations at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research where he provided strategic, operational and technical leadership to a global biomedical research enterprise encompassing more than 2,100 employees working in numerous countries. Dr. Thomas has made direct contributions to vaccines against dengue, Japanese encephalitis, chikungunya, Zika, MERS-CoV and Ebola. He received his M.D. from Albany Medical College, his B.A. in biomedical ethics from Brown University and is a Fellow in the American College of Physicians, Infectious Diseases Society of America and American Society for Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

Nadia G. Tornieporth, M.D.

Dr. Tornieporth is a physician with extensive leadership experience and technical expertise in the clinical development of vaccines. She is currently a Professor of Clinical Research and Pharmacovigilance at the University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Hannover, Germany. She previously served as Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Research and Development at Sanofi Pasteur where she oversaw all aspects of clinical development from First-in-Man to successful registration. Prior to her time at Sanofi, she was Vice President of Clinical Development, Prophylactic Vaccines at GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals. Over the course of her career, Dr. Tornieporth contributed to the successful licensure of more than 20 vaccines. Earlier in her career, Dr. Tornieporth held international research and teaching positions at Weill Cornell Medical College and Ludwig-Maximilian University. She has served as an advisor to the World Health Organization, USAID, the Wellcome Trust and the European Forum for Good Clinical Practice, among others. Dr. Tornieporth received her M.D. from Ludwig-Maximilian University in Munich, Germany and her Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

About Themis

Themis is developing urgently needed vaccines to prevent death and disability around the world. We lead in the development of a vaccine against chikungunya, a serious debilitating disease with global outbreak potential. Our innovation in vaccine technology has created a powerful platform and a growing pipeline addressing a broad range of infectious diseases. Together with industrial and academic leaders we work to prevent illness across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.themisbio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005077/en/

Contacts:

Themis:

Dr. Erich Tauber

CEO

Phone: +43 1 236 7151

erich.tauber@themisbio.com

or

Media requests:

Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer or Dr. Stephanie May

Phone: +49 89 2388 7730 or +49 172 861 8540

schweitzer@trophic.eu