Casa Systems, Inc.: Casa Systems Debuts New Axyom 5G Core

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA), a leading provider of end-to-end network infrastructure technology solutions for wireline and wireless networks today announced it will debut its 5G core at this year's Mobile World Congress. Designed to bring new levels of flexibility to mobile networks, Casa's 5G core delivers the performance and service creation capabilities that service providers need to realize potential new revenues and operational efficiencies from mobile core transformations.

Built on Casa's AxyomTM Ultra-Broadband Cloud, Casa's 5G Core was developed for the unique demands on mobile core software functions in edge computing and data center environments where those functions need to scale in multiple dimensions, be composed into an expanded range of 5G services, and be securely exposed to other functions. The Axyom 5G Core architecture incorporates industry standards including a micro-service based architecture, as well as separation of control and user plans, but also leverages Casa's design innovations that dramatically improve performance, reduce resource requirements, and increase ease of operation.

Casa's 5G core runs on standard servers in containers or virtual machines and is optimized for a distributed, virtual compute environment to deliver superior performance and surpass industry benchmarks:

Superior performance: Up to 5X greater throughput per vCPU when compared to competitors. This performance will help service providers in their quest for both OPEX and CAPEX cost reductions.

Lean computing requirements: An industry leading, minimal vCPU Virtual Network Function (VNF) footprint ensures efficient resource utilization and delivers high user-plane performance including at the edge of the network.

Simplified network evolution: Casa's Axyom 5G core efficiently controls 4G devices as well, enabling the benefits of the 5G core architecture in 4G networks.

Differentiated Scaling: Addition of a new scaling dimension with the support for both vertical and horizontal scaling. Vertical scaling delivers the ability to dynamically increase and decrease vCPUs within a single VNF that translates to more efficient and responsive use of compute resources.

Superior flexibility: Casa's 5G Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) solutions provides independent scaling and the ability to locate functions in a centralized data center or at the distributed network edge for Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) applications.

Simplified service provisioning: Up to 6X faster ability to bring up new services that allows service providers to rapidly respond to new market opportunities.

Casa's solution supports the 5G New Radio (NR) standard and key 5G Core capabilities including network slicing, service chaining, network programmability, and secure network exposure - all of which help service providers handle growing network traffic, monetize network capabilities and achieve greater service agility.

At this week's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Casa Systems' will debut its Axyom 5G Core featuring demonstrations of its mobile core multi-dimensional scaling capabilities. Casa will also showcase other new solutions including a Cellular IoT Optimized Core, an Enhanced Small Cell Core, and new indoor and outdoor small cells.

"Casa has a clear vision for the future - a virtualized, converged and distributed network. We are reimagining the network infrastructure to deliver high performance and operational efficiency in the 5G era," said Jerry Guo, CEO of Casa Systems. "Our Axyom solutions deliver on key dimensions including Gbps per vCPU, and our 5G Core gives service providers the performance, flexibility, and economics they need to capitalize on growing demand and new use cases."

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) delivers software solutions that enable wireless and wireline broadband providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. We provide a suite of distributed and virtualized solutions for fixed and mobile 5G ultra-broadband networks. Our solutions are commercially deployed in over 70 countries serving more than 400 customers, including regional service providers as well as some of the world's largest Tier 1 broadband service providers.

To arrange a briefing or product demonstration, please contact us at sales@casa-systems.com (mailto:sales@casa-systems.com) or visit our website at http://www.casa-systems.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Alicia Thomas

Casa Systems, Inc.

100 Old River Road

Andover, Mass. 01810

+1.817.909.8921

Alicia.thomas@casa-systems.com (mailto:Alicia.thomas@casa-systems.com)