On 9 March 2016, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2016. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR. The share buy-back programme is realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 23 February 2018 and has a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, Shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,626,761 331.27 538,905,038.74 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 February 2018 7,809 356.10 2,780,764.60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 February 2018 3,706 362.75 1,344,352.98 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 February 2018 15,000 365.94 5,489,040.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 February 2018 10,000 366.09 3,660,859.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 February 2018 20,984 369.82 7,760,334.36 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,684,260 332.45 559,940,389.68 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Royal Unibrew's accumulated share buy-back from 9 March 2017 to 23 February 2018 amounts to 1,684,260 shares at a total cost of DKK 560 million. The announced share buy-back programme has thus been completed.



The transactions stated above imply that Royal Unibrew A/S now owns a total of 1,825,947 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each, corresponding to 3.5 % of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



