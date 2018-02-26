Intellectual property rights acquisition outfit One Media iP Group increased adjusted operating profits 121% to £535, in 2017 on revenues up 14% to £2.33m. AIM-quoted One Media kept gross margins remaining stable at 45% as the growth in revenues enabled its operating profit to increase 927% year-on-year to £297,416, which the Pinewood Studios-based group said was primarily due to a heightened demand for its recordings as a result of a general uptick in consumers streaming music. Cash at the ...

