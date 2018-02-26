Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries said on Monday that its £7.4bn hostile bid for engineer GKN has received clearance from US and Canadian authorities. The Federal Trade Commission has granted early termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart Scott Rodino Act, while in Canada, the Competition Bureau has confirmed the completion of its review and effective clearance of the deal. However, Melrose - which is due to report full-year results on Thursday - will still need to get ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...