FTSE 250 insurer Hiscox was under the cosh on Monday as it posted a 91% drop in full-year profit following "an historic year for catastrophes". In the year to the end of December 2017, pre-tax profit slumped to £30.8m from £354.4m the year before as the company took a hit from hurricanes, wildfires and earthquakes, even after reserving $225m for claims. Meanwhile, gross written premiums increased to £2.5bn from £2.4bn and net premiums earned rose to £1.9bn from £1.7bn. Earnings per share ...

