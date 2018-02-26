Renewable infrastructure fund Greencoat UK Wind told investors on Monday that power generation across its portfolio had been in line with its budget for the past calendar year, keeping the firm on track for its dividend and capital growth targets. FTSE 250-listed Greencoat, which holds a stake in 29 offshore wind farms, declared a dividend for its 2017 trading year of 6.49p before announcing that was already targeting a 4.1% increase to 6.76p for 2018, matching December's RPI inflation number. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...