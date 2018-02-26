

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK mortgage approvals rose to a 3-month high in January, data from UK Finance showed Monday.



The number of mortgages approved in January increased to 40,117 in January from 36,085 in December. This was the highest since last October.



Gross mortgage lending grew 7.7 percent annually to GBP 13.8 billion. At the same time, card spending increased 5.8 percent in January.



Eric Leenders, Managing Director, Personal Finance at UK Finance said, 'January saw higher levels of repayments on credit cards, which is expected at this time of year as customers pay off their festive spending.'



'Meanwhile, households were careful with their outgoings as wage growth remains below the inflation rate.'



