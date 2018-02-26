Infobip and Vodafone are Bringing Rich Communications Services to all Enterprises

BARCELONA, Spain, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global cloud communications company Infobip is launching Rich Communications Services (RCS) in partnership with Vodafone. The partnership is part of the GSMA RCS initiative, offering enterprises around the world a chance to upgrade their B2C communications, build customer engagement, increase app downloads and enhance the overall customer experience beyond the common business-to-consumer SMS campaign.

By using Infobip's Application Programming Interface (API) any enterprise can design RCS campaigns and enhanced messaging, including high resolution photo sharing, read receipts, group chats, and live video.

"Businesses need to assure that their messaging services remain relevant, attractive and highly engaging. With the enhancement of RCS, the customer is reached with prebuilt rich messaging through Infobip's flexible API. The communication is branded, the interaction is instant, and the visual impact is enabling customers to make choices and purchase decisions in an optimal way," said Silvio Kutic, President and CEO of Infobip.

UK-based Vodafone is partnering and enabling the RCS messaging solution to its enterprise market through Infobip.

Location-focused services such as airlines, ride-sharing taxi services, city bike sharing, and logistics companies can update clients in richer, real time efficiency with branded status reports and image sharing, including everything from transportation mode, traffic status, delivery options, confirmation and arrival times.

"At Uber, we are constantly challenging ourselves. Everything from quick food delivery, to reducing congestion in cities by getting more people in fewer cars require immediate, perceptive dialogue with passengers and drivers. The visual and immediate impact that RCS messaging provides, with for example video driver confirmations and appealing lunch menu image delivery, allow Uber to explore the possibilities of taking the mobile experience for all Uber users around the world to a higher level," said Rahul Vijay, Global Strategic Sourcing from Uber.

