

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro climbed against its most major counterparts in early European trading on Monday.



The single currency extended rally to a 4-day high of 1.2350 versus the greenback, from a low of 1.2280 seen at 7:00 pm ET.



The euro advanced to 1.1522 against the Swiss franc and 1.5590 against the loonie, from its early lows of 1.1496 and 1.5531, respectively.



The euro bounced off to 131.61 against the yen, from an early low of 131.08.



The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around 1.25 against the greenback, 1.17 against the Swiss franc, 132.00 against the yen and 1.58 against the loonie.



