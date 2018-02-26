Tallinn, Estonia, February 26, 2018



On 26 February 2018 the General Meeting of Admiral Markets AS decided to amend the articles of association of Admiral Markets AS as follows:



i) The Company's registered office and headquarter is in the Republic of Estonia;



ii) The notice of an Annual and an Extraordinary General Meeting must be given at least three weeks in advance.



Sergei Bogatenkov Chairman of the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS ir@admiralmarkets.com +372 6 309 300



