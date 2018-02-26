Parallel Wireless Wins Graham Bell Award for Innovation in Telecom Infrastructure

NASHUA, N.H., February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovative 2G/3G/4G NFV-based cellular solution allows service providers to cost-effectively provide quality services in rural areas

Parallel Wireless, the leader in end-to-end 2G, 3G, and 4G Open RAN solutions, has won the prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in Telecom Infrastructure in the 8th edition of the award.

The Aegis Graham Bell Awards, instituted by the Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication in association with the Cellular Operators Association of India, and Telecom Centres of Excellence honours innovations in the field of the telecom, social and analytics.

Parallel Wireless won the award for its 2G/3G/4G Open RAN solution. It consists of Converged Wireless System (CWS), a software-defined 2G/3G/4G base station, which integrates commoditized low-cost hardware with a modular and open design orchestrated by fully virtualized HetNet Gateway (HNG.) The CWS, which has the lowest power consumption and one of the smallest form factor in its class, can deliver the highest RF output to cover much larger distance for fraction of cost. Virtualized HNG makes deployments easy with self-configuration and self-optimization.

The award recognizes Parallel Wireless' commitment towards simplifying telecom networks through NFV innovations with the purpose of connecting the unconnected. Parallel Wireless, through its two offices in Bengaluru and Pune, is working in India with the same commitment to bridge the digital divide. Parallel Wireless' low-cost products are ideal for the Indian rural areas, which remain unconnected because of low average revenue per user.

Supporting quote:

Rajesh Mishra, Co-founder, President and CTO, Parallel Wireless:

"It is an honor towin the prestigious Graham Bell Award. This will motivate us to continue finding innovative ways to connect the unconnected and in making quality telecom services affordable to people living in the remotest areas."

About Parallel Wireless

Parallel Wireless is on a mission to connect the 4 billion unconnected people by reimagining the networks. The reimagined 2G, 3G, 4G cellular architecture enables operators to connect things and people at home, work, play and in emergencies by deploying any G cellular networks as easily and as cost-effectively as enterprise Wi-Fi whether for rural, enterprise, public safety, M2M, Smart Cities, or dense urban. The company is in production on six continents and engaged with leading operators worldwide.Connect with us onLinkedInandTwitter.