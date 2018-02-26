The "Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market: Focus on Battery, Flywheel, Ultracapacitor, and Passenger car Application Analysis and Forecast: 2017 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market value of automotive RBS is anticipated to reach $24.52 billion by 2026 and global Market by Volume of Automotive RBS Anticipated to Reach 16.7 million Units in 2026.
Owing to the increase of vehicle sales during the past few year, the contribution of automotive industry in the greenhouse gas (GHG) emission has increased. The increasing content of GHG is causing severe environmental problems such as global warming and negative effect on climate change. The rising level of GHG created a demand to limit the GHG emission by vehicles. Several legislative bodies across the world issued rules and regulations to curb the GHG emission by vehicles.
Regenerative braking systems (RBS), when used as one of the engine component of the vehicle not only decreases the GHG emission but also increases the fuel efficiency. Hence to adhere with the strict regulations, an increase in the adoption of RBS is witnessed in the automotive industry.
This in turn increased the number of product launches, merger, acquisitions and collaborations pertaining to automotive RBS. The global automotive RBS market is compilation of several segmentations including market breakdown by storage type, vehicle type, and different geographical regions.
A detailed market analysis and forecast with respect to different energy storage types used in a RBS is done. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of RBS in different types of vehicles, which include passenger and commercial vehicles. The report provides the market analysis and forecast of automotive RBS in different regions, along with the country wise segmentation.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Stringent Government Regulations associated with GHG emission by vehicles
- Shift in the Automotive Industry Towards Greener and Cleaner Vehicles
- Performance advantages offered by RBS Over Conventional Brakes
Market Challenges
- High Manufacturing Cost of the RBS
- High Complexity Associated with the System and its Integration
- Operational Challenges Associated with the Usage of the RBS
Market Opportunities
- Surging Demand of Zero Emission Vehicles
- Rising Market Opportunities for the Ultracapacitor Based RBS
