The "Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market: Focus on Battery, Flywheel, Ultracapacitor, and Passenger car Application Analysis and Forecast: 2017 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market value of automotive RBS is anticipated to reach $24.52 billion by 2026 and global Market by Volume of Automotive RBS Anticipated to Reach 16.7 million Units in 2026.

Owing to the increase of vehicle sales during the past few year, the contribution of automotive industry in the greenhouse gas (GHG) emission has increased. The increasing content of GHG is causing severe environmental problems such as global warming and negative effect on climate change. The rising level of GHG created a demand to limit the GHG emission by vehicles. Several legislative bodies across the world issued rules and regulations to curb the GHG emission by vehicles.

Regenerative braking systems (RBS), when used as one of the engine component of the vehicle not only decreases the GHG emission but also increases the fuel efficiency. Hence to adhere with the strict regulations, an increase in the adoption of RBS is witnessed in the automotive industry.

This in turn increased the number of product launches, merger, acquisitions and collaborations pertaining to automotive RBS. The global automotive RBS market is compilation of several segmentations including market breakdown by storage type, vehicle type, and different geographical regions.

A detailed market analysis and forecast with respect to different energy storage types used in a RBS is done. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of RBS in different types of vehicles, which include passenger and commercial vehicles. The report provides the market analysis and forecast of automotive RBS in different regions, along with the country wise segmentation.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Stringent Government Regulations associated with GHG emission by vehicles

Shift in the Automotive Industry Towards Greener and Cleaner Vehicles

Performance advantages offered by RBS Over Conventional Brakes

Market Challenges

High Manufacturing Cost of the RBS

High Complexity Associated with the System and its Integration

Operational Challenges Associated with the Usage of the RBS

Market Opportunities

Surging Demand of Zero Emission Vehicles

Rising Market Opportunities for the Ultracapacitor Based RBS

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Research Scope Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

3 Competitive Insights

4 Global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market: Analysis and Forecast

5 Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market by Storage Type

6 Global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market by Vehicle Type

7 Global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market by Geography

8 Company Profiles

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Adgero S.A.S

Autoliv Nissin Brake Systems

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Eaton Corporation Plc

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Maxwell Technologies

Mazda Motor Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Skeleton Technologies.

Torotrak Plc

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p7fpw3/global_automotive?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005589/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Brake Systems and Components