ASOCS Ltd., a pioneer in RAN virtualization announced today that it will be demonstrating its most recent capability at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona; a fully virtualized base station solution and automated life cycle management and orchestration, in accordance with the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP).

ASOCS is a pioneer in virtual Radio Access Networks (vRAN) and a provider of fully virtualized, NFV-compatible virtual Base Station solutions for In-Building Wireless and macro-networks. ASOCS' CyrusTM solution enables operators to deploy today fully virtualized base stations on mobile edge clouds built on standard IT Servers.

ONAP provides a comprehensive platform for real-time, policy-driven orchestration and automation of virtual network functions, enabling carriers to achieve greater operational automation, while reducing operational costs. This architecture allows for the dynamic and automated allocation of baseband resources based on actual data traffic, eliminating the need to over-provision base stations to meet peak demand.

Cyrus looks and feels like any other IT service; based on standard edge cloud infrastructure, and the industry leading compute virtualization platform VMware virtualized infrastructure. It is designed to alleviate the mobile networking problems that frustrate enterprises and cellular carriers alike. It also complies with the carriers' requirements for 4G virtualization and 5G vision including open interfaces between the base station and its control (xRAN).

Using Cloudify's open source automation manager, Cyrus will be fully automated and orchestrated in accordance with ONAP.

"The combination of ASOCS' Cyrus platform with VMware's cloud virtualization platform can provide game changing advantages for enterprises and carriers with regards to automated scalability and flexibility in cellular processing on mobile edge clouds," said Gabriele Di Piazza, vice president of solutions, Telco NFV Group, VMware. "When it comes to Mobile edge clouds, we are really talking about the future of cellular in Telcos and enterprises."

By implementing Cyrus enterprises gain all the benefits of stellar cellular connectivity, capacity and security while being able to control and monitor the mobile network and work with multiple Carriers. Carriers also benefit by better serving their customers with zero capital investment.

"With Cyrus, enterprises get exceptional, always-on connectivity." Said Eran Bello, CMO and GM ASOCS Inc.. "That's not a luxury today, but rather a fundamental demand. By implementing Cyrus, enterprises are securely connected with maximum capacity and carriers can provide the superior user experience that their users have come to expect, with zero capital investment."

"Cloudify, the leading cloud native TOSCA-based open source cloud orchestration platform, has been bridging the gap for network functions to make the transition from physical, to virtual through cloud native network functions, all while enabling organizations to overcome transformation challenges by supporting interoperability of new existing technologies side by side. By being a platinum founding member of ONAP, Cloudify is able to build on cloud native code contributions to this community to enable production-grade ONAP support with end-to-end management and orchestration and is happy to be partnering with ASOCS to deliver this in the real world." Nati Shalom, Cloudify, Founder CTO

ASOCS booth is in hall 2, #2E50 in the IMA pavilion at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona February 26 through March 1st. To schedule a demo please email contactus@asocscloud.com

Click here to watch the video.

