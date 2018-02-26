Goodix @ MWC2018 Announces Entry into the Growing NB-IoT Market with Its Acquisition of German-Based CommSolid

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At Mobile World Congress 2018, Goodix Technology (A-share: 603160), a world leader in biometric & human interface technologies announces its acquisition of CommSolid; the technology leader in the Cellular IP market. With CommSolid's ultra-low power baseband solutions, in addition to Goodix's RF chip design and development center in California, Goodix will be able to accelerate the development of differentiating SoCs (System-on-Chips) that target many new applications in smart homes, transportation, logistic systems, and industrial segments.

Leveraging the CommSolid team's experience in low power wireless solutions, Goodix aims to provide its global clients and developers with highly integrated and feature rich platforms that offer secure ultra-low power solutions for the cellular IoT market, enabling customers to create safer, smarter, more convenient and diversified IoT applications for users worldwide. The year 2018 is expected to mark the beginning of the NB-IoT commercialization. According to IHS Markit, worldwide NB-IoT nodes could reach 450 million by 2021; Technavio market research analysts are forecasting the global NB-IoT chipset market to grow at an impressive CAGR of 61% during the period of 2017-2021.

"We will continue to put emphasis on research and development, broadening our product portfolio and bringing diversified innovative solutions to our customers around the world. The CommSolid acquisition will enhance our offering for the IoT market and bring additional capabilities to the benefit of our customers." said David Zhang, the Goodix CEO.

"Goodix is very well positioned to gain significant share in the emerging IoT market which provides an exciting opportunity for us. Joining forces with Goodix will enable the creation of highly optimized connected sensor solutions that the market demands. The two companies also share the common vision to bring customer value through constant innovation." said Matthias Weiss, Managing Director of CommSolid.

Furthermore, through years of hard work, Goodix's industry-leading optical under-display fingerprint solution for mobile devices- Innovative Biometric Solutions for Display will soon be commercialized by global top-tier smartphone brands on a large scale. Moreover, at MWC2018 Goodix brings its 2nd generation of the optical under-display fingerprint technology which delivers enhanced performance to the customers, and the company is firmly confident of its mass production within the year. At the congress, reporters and guests have the opportunity to take part in its immersive experience on demo phones.

2017 was a remarkable year for Goodix, through sheer focus on innovation and customer-centricity, its innovative fingerprint solutions have been widely adopted by flagship smartphones and tablets/laptops from global clients; including Huawei's brand new MateBook X Pro laptop and the MediaPad M5 series tablet in MWC2018. With a comprehensive product portfolio and its broad applications, the company has grown to become the world's No.1 fingerprint solution provider for Android phones.

Goodix Technology cordially invites you to experience its latest innovations at booth No. 1E70, MWC 2018.

About CommSolid

CommSolid is the cellular IP Company providing leading edge ultra-low power solutions for the growing IoT market. This market demands highly optimized and easy to integrate communication solutions for the Narrowband-IoT standard, allowing every sensor to be directly connected to the Internet. Once integrated into customer integrated circuits (ICs), our baseband Intellectual Property (IP) enables smart applications that modernize and enrich our life in areas like health care, smart home, transport, logistic systems, or industrial applications. Leveraging the experience of more than a decade at the forefront of the wireless communication business, we have unique capabilities to handle high volume and extremely integrated low power solutions.

To learn more: https://commsolid.com/

Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/646004/Goodix_booth_No__1E70.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/645980/Goodix_s_NB_IoT_Based_Environmental_Sensing_for_Smart_Logistics.jpg