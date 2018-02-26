

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were trading higher on Monday as U.S. rate hike fears ebbed and investors waited for the SPD vote to join a German coalition government with Angela Merkel.



The euro climbed ahead of ECB President Mario Draghi's appearance in the European Parliament.



The pound edged higher against the dollar after Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said in an interview with the Sunday Times the U.K. interest rates are likely to rise somewhat sooner rather than later, if wage growth improves.



Ramsden said he will keep a close eye on what happens through the early part of this year to see if a forecast of wage growth picking up to 3 percent is realized.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up half a percent at 383.05 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent on Friday.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 were up around 0.6 percent each while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.3 percent.



Ericsson rallied 2.5 percent and Nokia advanced 2.3 percent after reports that the 5G rollout will likely take place a year ahead of schedule.



German automaker Volkswagen climbed 1.5 percent after more than doubling its 2017 profit and reportedly settling a lawsuit over the company's marketing of clean emissions vehicles.



Associated British Foods advanced 1.5 percent. The British food processing and retail company has kept its outlook for the group unchanged, with progress expected in both adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share.



Underwriter Hiscox tumbled 4.7 percent in London after its profit before tax slumped by more than £300 million.



