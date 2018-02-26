Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 26/02/2018 / 18:22 UTC+8 ?*For Immediate Release*? ???????????? *China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited *(*Stock Code: 2877*) *Shineway worked overtime throughout the Chinese New Year holiday to produce anti-flu medications* (Hong Kong, 26 February 2018) ---- The largest Chinese medicine injections, soft capsules and granules manufacturer in the PRC, *China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited* ("Shineway") (HKEx stock code: 2877) today told investors in a monthly newsflash the following: 1. To meet the strong demand for anti-flu medications, our production workshops did not take time off, but worked overtime throughout the Chinese New Year long holiday to make Qingkailing Injection, Qingkailing Soft Capsule, Paediatric Qingfei Huatan Granule, TCM Formula Granules etc., in an effort to safeguard the public's health. 2. Huamoyan Granule, Dan Deng Tong Nao Capsule, and Qingkailing Soft Capsule are Shineway's exclusive oral products included in the National Drug Reimbursement List. Shineway will place a heavy focus to nurture each of these high growth potential products for three years to reach multi-hundred million in sales. Huamoyan Granule is the only synovitis focused innovative prescription drugs for osteoarthritis treatment in the country, and can effectively resolve anti-inflammatory pain, repair damaged synovium, and delay degeneration of cartilage. Dan Deng Tong Nao Capsule is our exclusive medicine originated from the Yi tribe for treating stroke caused by blood stasis. Its curative effect in the treatment of stroke is highly notable, and effectively improve patients' daily living activities during recovery period and facilitate restoration of brain functions. Qingkailing Soft Capsule is used for nasal congestion, nasal discharge, sore throat, fever and other upper respiratory tract symptoms caused by viruses and bacteria. It is an effective remedy in curing respiratory tract infections acquired in the community. These three exclusive oral products are set to serve as one of the catalysts for sales growth. End *About China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (Stock Code: 2877)* China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited is one of the largest modern Chinese medicines manufacturers in the PRC. The Group is listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is also a Hang Seng Composite Index constituent. Media Contact: China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited Mr. Randy Hung ¦ Tel: (852) 3521-0816 ¦ randyhung@shineway.com.hk Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=RARCIYRPTD [1] Document title: Shineway worked overtime throughout the Chinese New Year holiday to produce anti-flu medications 26/02/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5853e8561cd982d88bde9940117118e1&application_id=657635&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

