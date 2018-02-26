Real time monitoring and alerts keep connectivity-dependent businesses running smoothly

Zinwave, a leading global provider of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) solutions for in-building wireless, announced UNItivity Network Management System (NMS), a streamlined utility that monitors, alarms, diagnoses and maintains a building's Zinwave DAS network. The service also includes a Network Operations Center (NOC) at Zinwave headquarters in Dallas, TX that can provide assistance and remotely configure the DAS at the customer's request.

By providing network management services, Zinwave can help customers ensure their investment in DAS delivers seamless indoor cellular connectivity, even when issues arise. As shown in a recent workplace connectivity survey, cellular voice and data connectivity is an increasingly favored method of communication among business users.

Loss or lack of cellular connectivity has a negative impact on efficiency, and in some cases can cause business to come to a grinding halt. With UNItivity NMS, Zinwave customers can monitor their system for 99.999 percent cellular and public safety wireless service uptime.

"Zinwave's customers understand the value of cellular and public safety connectivity, and they want to protect that resource," said James Martin, vice president of operations at Zinwave. "What Zinwave's NMS platform does is provide a layer of visibility for the customer, to empower them to resolve issues rapidly and provide an additional line of support direct from the Zinwave NOC."

UNItivity NMS is a web-based application that can live in a secure cloud environment, or if the customer prefers to host it on-premise, it can work from behind the firewall. It also leverages other benefits of Zinwave's UNItivity solution, including the ability to remotely reconfigure the network for additional frequencies without a technician on site, including the ability to do remote software upgrades to a customer's network.

"NMS is yet another value-added service in Zinwave's portfolio of connectivity solutions," said Scott Willis, president and CEO of Zinwave. "We continue to layer improvements and advantages to our offering which further separates our solution from other offerings, making us a full turnkey in-building connectivity provider; and NMS is a perfect example of how Zinwave continues to innovate and lead to exceed our customers' expectations."

UNItivity NMS is available immediately, and is successfully running on existing Zinwave deployments in the market today.

To learn more about Zinwave's UNItivity NMS offering, visit https://www.zinwave.com/NMS.

About Zinwave

Zinwave is a Dallas-based technology company focused on providing in-building wireless solutions for cellular and public safety connectivity that are essential for business. Solutions include a five component Distributed Antenna System (DAS), featuring Zinwave's patented 3F advantage fiber cabling throughout, full spectrum support on a single hardware layer, and future ready for the next generation of wireless technology. Zinwave's refined technology offers the lowest total cost of ownership, and the Cellular as a Service option enables connectivity by converting it into an operating expense. Zinwave customers come from around globe and span a wide array of industries. For more information, please visit www.zinwave.com.

