UST Global to Exhibit at MWC 2018

BARCELONA, Spain, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Company to showcase range of new-age platforms and solutions, announce new partnership

UST Global, a leading digital technology services company, is participating at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. At the event, the company will showcase its range of new-age platforms and solutions, and will be announcing a new partnership for IoT solutions for Connected Cars.

A wide range of new-age platforms and solutions will be showcased and workshops will be held. The company will be exhibiting capabilities in automation, intelligent computing, big data/analytics, blockchain, cloud, cybersecurity, SMART offerings, and its overall focus on innovation.

Sajan Pillai, CEO, UST Global, said, "UST Global is focused at touching 3 billion lives by 2020. Through our human-centered innovations, we are working towards building intuitive partnerships with the businesses that we serve, touching the lives of our clients and their customers. Mobile World Congress is an exceptional platform to showcase our current range of new-age digital solutions. We are excited to be at MWC 2018 and look forward to interacting with current and prospective clients and partners."

José Aguilaniedo Murias, Managing Director - Spain & Latam, UST Global, said, "At UST Global, we tap into the wealth of expertise within the company to deliver the next big thing for customers. We are excited to exhibit real experiences and vertical offerings at MWC."

For more details:

Visit us at Booth 2D30 between February 26 - March 1, Mobile World Congress 2018 or contact: Antonio Delacruz - Antonio.DeLaCruz@ust-global.com / +34629250693

About UST Global

UST Globalis a leading digital technology company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Driven by a larger purpose of Transforming Lives and the philosophy of 'fewer clients, more attention', we bring in the entrepreneurial spirit that seeks the fastest path to value in today's digital economy. Our innovative technology services and pioneering social programs make us unique. UST Global is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California and operates in 25 countries. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies in Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance, Retail, High Technology, Manufacturing, Shipping, and Telecom. UST Global believes in building long-lasting, strategic business relationships through agile and client-centric global engagement models that combines local experts & resources with cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ust-global.com.

