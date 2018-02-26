By the decision of the Financial and Capital Market Commission of February 20, 2018, No. 39 Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler, born on July 27, 1939, and Beatrix Preiss-Daimler, date of birth: July 28, 1965, is authorized to make a mandatory public limited liability company's "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA", registered in the Commercial Register of the Republic of Latvia on August 9, 2004 with registration number 40003031676, legal address: Cempu street 13, Valmiera, LV-4201, Latvia, bid's offer. In accordance with Section 73, Paragraph four of the Financial Instrument Market Law, the following information about the mandatory bid in respect of JSC "Valmieras stikla škiedra" is published.



1. Target company



Public limited liability company "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA", registration number: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201, Latvia, telephone number: +371 64202216, e-mail address: latvia@valmiera-glass.com, website address: www.valmiera-glass.com (the "Target Company").



2. The offerors and persons acting in concert with the offerors



The Offerors:



2.1. Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler, date of birth 27.07.1939, un Beatrix Preiss-Daimler, date of birth: 28.07.1965. The Offerors undertake rights and obligations according to this bid jointly and solidary.



Persons acting in concert with the Offerors:



2.2. P-D Glasseiden Oschatz, a company registered in Germany at the commercial register of District Court Leipzig with registration number: HRB 21085, dtae of registration: 19.11.2004, legal address: Wellerswalder Weg 17, 04758 Oschatz, Germany. To be considered as a person acting in concert with the Offerors due to the fact that it is the Target Company's shareholder, which is indirectly controlled by the Offeror Betaris Preiss-Daimler.



2.3. P-D Management Industries-Technologies GmbH, a company registered in Germany at the commercial register of District Court Dresden with registration number: HRB 17752, date of registration: 15.10.1999, legal address: Wilsdruffer Strasse 11, 01723 Wilsdruff STT Grumbach, Germany. To be considered as a person acting in concert with the Offerors due to the fact that it is the Target Company's shareholder, which is directly controlled by the Offeror Betarix Preiss-Daimler.



2.4. P-D Composites Handels- und Service GmbH, a company registered in Germany at the commercial register of District Court Stendal with registration number: HRB 201322, date of registration: 29.11.1990, legal address: Merseburger Strasse 237, 06130 Halle (Saale), Germany. Tobe considered as a person acting in concert with the Offerors due to the fact that it is the Target Company's shareholder, which is directly controlled by the Offeror Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler.



2.5. CORVALIS GmbH, a company registered at the commercial register of District Court Bayreuth with registration number: HRB 4446, date of registration: 15.02.2007, legal address: Am Anger 7, 95488 Eckersdorf, Germany. As the Target Company's shareholder to be considered as a person acting in concert with the Offerors due to a mutual agreement.



2.6. On the date of signing this mandatory takeover bud prospectus the Offerors together with persons acting in concert with the Offerors own 21,883,589 shares in the Target Company, which constitute 91,55% of the Target Company's share capital and the total number of shares with voting rights.



3. The offer price per one share of the Target Company's and methods used for its calculation.



The offer price per one share of the Target Company, which has been determined pursuant to Article 74(1) subparagraph 2 of the Financial Instrument Market Law (the weighted average share price on a regulated market during the past 12 months), is EUR 3.52 (three euros and fifty-two euro cents).



4. Terms



4.1. The offer is valid for 30 (thirty) days from the day of expressing it, i.e. from the day when the Offerors have published information on the mandatory bid in the official gazette "Latvijas Vestnesis" in accordance with Article 73(4) of the Financial Instrument Market Law. If the offer deadline falls on a holiday, then the next business day shall be regarded as the last day of the offer. The answers to the Offer must be submitted before the closing day's 4:00 PM (Latvian time, GMT + 2).



4.2. Bid outcome announcement term. The bid outcome shall be announced within 5 (five) days as of the offer deadline.



5. Introduction with Prospectus



The Prospectus can be reviewed and received at the Target Company, Cempu street 13, Valmiera, LV-4201, Latvia, within the time-limit of the offer, during business days from 9:00 AM till 5:00 PM. The prospectus is also published on the website of the Stock Exchange in accordance with the procedure and within the time-limit set by the Financial Instrument Market Law. The website of the Stock Exchange: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/.



6. Dates when the Offer ends, when the Offer's results will be announced and when the bids will be billed.



The Offer will end on March 27, 2018, at. 4:00 PM (Latvian time, GMT + 2). The results of the Offer will be announced on April 3, 2018. Billing will take place on April 3, 2018



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=665630