At the request of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj 0866451-4 BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj shares will be traded on First North as from February 28, 2018.



The company's shares will be listed on First North Finland the same date.



Short name: BONES -------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares in the company: 5,090,520 -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000260583 -------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 151313 -------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 400,000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 0866451-4 -------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK --------------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Stockholm Certified Advisers AB. For further information, please call Stockholm Certified Advisers AB on +46 707 94 90 73.