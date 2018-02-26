Orion Oyj: Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2017 and Corporate Governance Statement published

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 FEBRUARY 2018 at 13.00 EET





Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2017 and Corporate Governance Statement published

Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions Terhi Ormio

VP, Communications

Orion Financial Statement documents 2017 (http://hugin.info/3079/R/2171487/836769.pdf)

Orion Corporate Governance Statement 2017 (http://hugin.info/3079/R/2171487/836770.pdf)



Orion Group's Financial Statement documents for 2017 have been published. The documents are available in Finnish and English on the Company's website at http://www.orion.fi/en (http://www.orion.fi/en).The official financial statement documents, which include the financial statements, the report of the Board of Directors and the auditor's report are available in Finnish at http://www.orion.fi/yhtiokokous2018 (http://www.orion.fi/yhtiokokous2018).Orion's Corporate Governance Statement for year 2017, adopted by the Board of Directors, is published as a separate report in Finnish and English on the Company's website at(http://www.orion.fi/en)Orion CorporationLilli Riikonen, Communications Managertel. +358 50 966 2319Orion CorporationCommunicationsOrionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, FinlandHomepage: www.orion.fiOrion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion developes inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2017 amounted to EUR 1,085 million and the company had about 3,500 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.