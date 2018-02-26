ASSIA's CloudCheckWi-Fi Management Platform Now Supports Over 100 Gateway/Router Models

CloudCheckb> API Enables Low Touch Agent Integration onto CPEs

REDWOOD CITY, California, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Inc. (ASSIA). Based on strong demand by service providers around the world for ASSIA's market leading CloudCheckWi-Fi management and optimization solution, ASSIA now supports over 100 unique CPE platforms across all the major Wi-Fi chipset providers.

ASSIA's hardware vendor agnostic and cloud-based software provides many the world's most progressive carriers and cable operators the ability to manage and optimize residential subscriber Wi-Fi. The CloudCheck platform delivers significant call and dispatch savings for operators while driving customer satisfaction up and driving churn down.

The CloudCheck architecture employs a lightweight agent installed in the subscriber's gateway and communicates with the ASSIAcloud for real-time diagnostics and optimization to enable self-help, self-healing, and self-install.

The CloudCheckagent is currently available for CPEs which contain Broadcom, Qualcomm, Quantenna and Intel Wi-FI chipsets. Over 100 unique platforms from gateway vendors and OEM companies such as ARRIS, ADTRAN, Askey, ASUS, Arcadyan, AirTies, HITRON, Huawei, Linksys, Mitrastar, Netgear, TP-Link, Sagemcom, Technicolor, Zyxel are supported.

Integrating a software agent on the CPE has historically been a logistically challenging process. ASSIAhas incorporated a direct-to-driver agent approach, which allows for low touch, rapid integration of the agent onto the CPE.

In addition, with the new CloudCheckagent API, CPE providers can also ensure portability and consistent CloudCheckfunctionality across all of their platforms.

"The market has found TR-069 based approaches to be ineffective for Wi-FI management. At ASSIA we developed a cloud and agent based approach to provide real-time control and management coupled with historical and predictive intelligence. With the CloudCheckagent API, CPE providers can now quickly and easily support CloudCheck across any of their platforms," said Kevin Mukai, Director of Product Marketing at ASSIA.

About ASSIA

ASSIAis the market share leader and trusted partner of management and optimization software solutions for global broadband and residential Wi-Fi networks. ASSIA's Expressebroadband system enables Internet Service Providers to reduce subscriber care costs while increasing customer satisfaction and adoption of additional revenue-generating service tiers.

ASSIA's ClearViewsoftware provides end-to-end broadband and Wi-Fi analysis and recommends appropriate steps for call-center agents and field technicians to effectively and efficiently resolve network issues. ASSIA's CloudCheckWi-Fi optimization software enables service providers and enterprises to deliver quality digital experiences over residential Wi-Fi networks. ASSIA has more than 100 million broadband households under contract worldwide. For more information, visitwww.assia-inc.com.

Expresse, ClearView, and CloudCheck are registered trademarks of ASSIA.

"ASSIA" is an acronym for "Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Incorporated."

