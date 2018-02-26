UST Global and Net4Things Sign Partnership to Deploy Connected Car

BARCELONA, Spain, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Both companies will work together to launch IoT solutions in Europe and Latin America

UST Global, a leading digital technology services company, and Net4Things, a leading IoT company for service providers, have partnered to offer vertical IoT solutions in Europe and Latin America, with a special focus in Spain, Portugal, Brasil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.



(Logo:http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg)



Both companies will focus their efforts to develop Connected Car within these countries. Service providers will be able to receive consulting services and support from UST Global while they launch a new business line, supporting current needs from end customers.

During MWC 2018, UST Global and Net4Things are showcasing this solution and conducting workshops on the benefits that this opportunity brings to the complex eco-system behind, including Telecom, Hi-Tech, Automotive, Insurance, Consumer Finance and Energy industries among others.

Net4Things Global Connected Car Platform (N4T GCCP©) enables wireless carriers to be part of the Connected Car Ecosystem, generating additional revenues beyond pure connectivity with business modules linked to smart advertising, insurance telematics, remote diagnosis, booking, e-call and infotainment, among others.

An end-to-end joint solution for a customer can be launched in less than 10 weeks, taking advantage of the possibilities of a new blue ocean where next generation Connected Car services are demanded by drivers across the globe.

Joaquín García-Baquero, CEO at Net4Things, said, "We are proud to partner with UST Global to promote Connected Car across their broad footprint and unleash the great potential this synergy enables to monetise data. At Net4Things, we strive to enhance our solutions based on the market needs, driven by customers knowledge and end users' necessities."

José Aguilaniedo Murias, Managing Director - Spain & Latam, UST Global, said, "At UST Global, we are the forefront of innovation and are focused on bringing cutting-edge technologies for our global customers. We are excited to work with Net4Things to get one step closer to innovation and offer IoT to our customers and the end user."

For more details:

Visit us at Booth 2D30 between February 26 - March 1, Mobile World Congress 2018

Or contact us at: Antonio Delacruz -Antonio.DeLaCruz@ust-global.com/ +34629250693

About UST Global

UST Globalis a leading digital technology company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Driven by a larger purpose of Transforming Lives and the philosophy of 'fewer clients, more attention', we bring in the entrepreneurial spirit that seeks the fastest path to value in today's digital economy. Our innovative technology services and pioneering social programs make us unique. UST Global is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California and operates in 25 countries. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies in Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance, Retail, High Technology, Manufacturing, Shipping, and Telecom. UST Global believes in building long-lasting, strategic business relationships through agile and client-centric global engagement models that combines local experts & resources with cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations.

For more information, please visit:http://www.ust-global.com

About Net4Things

Net4Things is a pioneer in the development of flexible, scalable, and measurable IoT solutions for Smart Home, Connected Car and e-Health. Thanks to a software platform in the cloud that allows the integration of diverse devices, Net4Things brings service providers to connected devices to enhance users' lifestyle. Security, comfort and functionality are at our core and our unique interface is accessible from the web or any mobile device to control easily the connectivity between devices.

To know more about our company, please visit:http://www.net4things.com

Media Contact:

Divya Singh

divya.singh@ust-global.com

+91-8552944004

UST Global

María González Rodrigo

+91-91-220-38-14

press@net4things.com

Net4Things

